Urgent need for winter coats as demand rises

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army of Bell County says winter coats are difficult to find for the homeless population.

The coat room at the organization’s Temple center was filled with coats Saturday morning. But staff there say empties out very quickly. “We go through coats extremely fast this time of the year,” said Lt. David Beckham, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bell County. “What you see here we could go through in a matter of a day or two.”

Replenishing the coat supply depends on donations of coats. The organization says they are especially short on children’s coats.

Saturday they hosted a coat drive for the public to donate winter coats. However, they accept coat and monetary donations all year round.

Braving the cold weather Saturday a local group called Blessings On The Block set up in Harker Heights to hand out socks, hats, gloves and blankets. Organizers say those coming to seek help aren’t who you’d expect.

“Its not homeless people that we see here most,” said Latonya Sago who founded the organization along with her husband Byron Sago. “It’s people who drive up in their vehicles in the area who are in need because the pandemic has caused a lot of strife and heart break for a lot of people.”

Blessings on the Block is always seeking volunteers and donations.

**tag**

The salvation army of bell county is always accepting coats and monetary donations on their website on your screen.

And you can find blessings on the block on facebook.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.