Waco Police investigate first murder of 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with Waco Police are investigating the killing of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco, after he was shot at the corner store located at 1900 JJ Flewellen on January 16, 2021.

Freeman died the evening of January 21, 2022 as a result of the wounds he suffered earlier in the week. Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

The man was shot at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 16th. After arriving at the corner store, officers located Freeman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported Freeman to a local hospital, where he was eventually placed on life support before succumbing to his wounds.

This is the first murder investigation of the year. No further information was provided.

