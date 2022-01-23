College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested two suspected drug dealers from Bryan.

In an ongoing investigation into money laundering and criminal conspiracy, College Station police executed a search warrant and investigated a home at the 500 block of S. Coulter Drive. The home was the residence of Logan Collins, 24, of Bryan, and Rece Norton, 25, of Bryan.

Police say as they searched the home, Norton was found exiting the bathroom. In the bathroom, officers found Adderall residue in the toilet bowl. Additionally, in the trashcan, police say they found loose Adderall pills and a plastic bag that contained 17.1 grams of Adderall pills.

During authorities’ interview of Collins, she was allowed to contact an emergency contact, but instead, police found her deleting communication records in her phone.

Collins was arrested for criminal conspiracy possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver- penalty group 1-200 grams or more but less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver- penalty group 1- greater than 400 grams- drug-free zone, and tampering with evidence.

During an investigation, of Ryan Stallings, 33, of College Station and his girlfriend Celeste Perez, 26, of College Station, College Station Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit obtained a warrant for Stallings’ cell phone that reveal messages between him and Norton.

Officials learned Stallings would travel to Houston to pick up cocaine and other drugs for Stallings and Norton to sell in Brazos County. Additionally, the messages revealed Stallings had provided Norton with several thousand fake Adderall pills containing methamphetamine as collateral while Stallings transported some of Norton’s money to Houston.

Authorities say the type of communication exchanged between the two is similar to those who have a criminal enterprise in drug trafficking and distribution.

Police identified Norton’s residence, the 4000 block of Pendleton Drive, as the location Stallings and Norton stored proceeds from felony drug sales and wholesale drug amounts.

In October of 2021, a search warrant was executed at the 600 block of West Ridge Drive in College Station involving an ongoing drug investigation.

The investigation revealed Norton was supplying fake Adderall pills pressed with methamphetamine and cocaine to Nicolas Townsend of Roans Prairie to distribute. According to officials, Townsend paid Norton both in cash and sent money via electronic money transfer service.

From August 2020 to November 2021, bank records obtained by police show Norton received and deposited $91,539.99. However, Norton only reported $1,120 to the required agencies.

Officials say Norton also deposited $5,302.75 from his bank account into the business checking account of an identified LLC.

According to authorities, this kind of financial behavior is common for high-level drug dealers, so they can transfer the profits from felony drug sales to launder their funds and/or hide them from law enforcement.

Norton remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $713,000 bond. He is charged with money laundering- $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, 4 counts of manufacture and delivery, and tampering with evidence.

