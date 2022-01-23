Missing Waco woman last seen in December could be in danger, family says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the community for help locating Jennifer Huitt, 46.

The woman’s family said she has not been heard from since December. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday.

According to family, Huitt could be in danger.

Huitt is about 5′3″ and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department by calling (254)7500-7500 or just call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.