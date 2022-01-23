Advertisement

Mother arrested after baby killed with unrestrained gun

Police charge woman with second-degree murder
Amaiya Dachanel Williams, 22, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged a woman with second-degree murder, saying her failure to secure her gun allowed another child to shoot and kill her 1-year-old daughter

Police say Williams left her gun in a room with the children, and that another child used it to shoot Williams’ daughter. The girl died three days later from her wounds at a local hospital.

WAGA-TV reports the child’s relatives and others were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police urged gun owners to properly secure their weapons, saying that too often in the past year, officers have responded to a child who was shot because the negligence of adults.

“It is not our goal to add to the tragedy in making these arrests, but we must hold those accountable whose recklessness or complacency leads to the loss of life,” police said in a statement.

