A Nice Day Ahead Before Rainy, Chilly Weather Arrives Monday

We’ll have a few more clouds Sunday, but we’ll still warm up nicely with highs getting into the low to mid 60′s. Our next disturbance arrives on Monday with good rain chances taking place most of the day. We desperately need the rain, especially out west where portions of Hamilton, Bosque, and Coryell counties are in the Extreme category on the Drought Monitor. The rain will keep highs cool in the low 50′s Monday afternoon.

A cold front moves through Tuesday, but it’ll come through dry. We’ll feel the effects of the front on Wednesday as highs will be stuck in the mid 40′s. A couple spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with dry, cool weather heading into next weekend.

