No. 15 Baylor upsets No. 7 Iowa State in dominant fashion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a top-15 matchup in the Ferrell Center Sunday afternoon with the 15th ranked Bears hosting No. 7 Iowa State.

Along with being the top team in the conference right now, the Cyclones have always given the Bears a hard time.

In fact, no team has beat Baylor more times in the past 5 years than the Cyclones.

Even so, the Bears said they were treating this game like any other, and they came out playing as well as ever.

The Bears led by five with two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Cyclones knocked down back-to-back threes and took a 13-12 lead into the first break.

The second quarter belonged to the Bears. Baylor outscored ISU 27-15 in the quarter and took a 39-28 lead into half time.

Midway through the third quarter the Bears got hot from outside.

Jordan Lewis hit back-to-back threes, then Sarah Andrews hit another on the next possession and the Bears led 54-37.

Andrews hit another 3 and NaLyssa Smith added two free throws giving Baylor a 22 point lead.

Baylor did not allow Iowa State to make a single Field Goal in the final 6:48 of the third quarter, allowing the Bears to carry a 66-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Baylor was just as impressive in the fourth, blowing out No. 7 Iowa State 87-61.

This marks the first win over a ranked opponent for Baylor head coach Nicki Collen.

The Bears are now 13-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

Iowa State was the top team in the conference coming into the weekend, so, maybe that 12th consecutive Big 12 Title is still in reach for Baylor this season!

