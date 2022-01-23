Advertisement

Not As Chilly Tonight As Our Next Disturbance Is Moving In!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We’ve got clouds streaming in from the southwest as our next disturbance is approaching. This will keep temperatures warmer this evening, only cooling to the low 50′s after sunset. We start Monday in the upper 40′s with cloudy skies, before rain chances start kicking in late morning.

You can expect rain to start moving in around 10-11am, lasting through about 8-9pm Monday evening. Highs will be stuck in the mid 50′s for most of us due to the rain, although some areas out west may get into the 60′s for highs as there won’t be as much rain out there. A cold front moves through on Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the 50′s as we go through mid-week. A second cold front moves through on Thursday, and this one will bring a few isolated showers to the area Thursday night into Friday. Warmer, drier weather arrives for next weekend with highs in the mid 60′s.

