Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records
Jackson Kelly, 20, born and raised in the heart of Texas, moved to Los Angeles to pursue...
Central Texas actor featured in high-profile TV commercials, upcoming Disney show
A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant
Firefighters with Elk and Mart fire departments on Friday responded to the 500 block of FM 939...
Blown out tire blamed for hay fire in Central Texas
File Graphic
Waco Police investigate first murder of 2022

Latest News

Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax...
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday
A deputy in Texas was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
"This is senseless." Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest