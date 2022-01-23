Advertisement

Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was killed in the line of duty during a wreck in Eagle Pass.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass.

Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, with his family by his side.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on death of Special Agent Salas:

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Special Agent Salas, joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records
Jackson Kelly, 20, born and raised in the heart of Texas, moved to Los Angeles to pursue...
Central Texas actor featured in high-profile TV commercials, upcoming Disney show
A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant
Firefighters with Elk and Mart fire departments on Friday responded to the 500 block of FM 939...
Blown out tire blamed for hay fire in Central Texas
File Graphic
Waco Police investigate first murder of 2022

Latest News

Jennifer Huitt
Waco woman no longer considered missing or in danger
Killeen mother fighting COVID-19
Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID
File Graphic
Waco Police investigate first murder of 2022
A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against...
Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID