Waco: Bridal Extravaganza breaks records

More than 400 Central Texas brides to be visited the Waco Convention Center for the annual Ring Bridal Extravaganza Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
More than 400 Central Texas brides to be visited the Waco Convention Center for the annual Ring Bridal Extravaganza Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 400 Central Texas brides to be visited the Waco Convention Center for the annual Ring Bridal Extravaganza Sunday.

Organizers say normally, they’ve had around 200 guests.

There, visitors could look at potential dresses, check out photographers, listen to DJ’s, then taste food, cake and alcohol to serve at their wedding.

Organizers like Jennifer and Erasmo Vera say especially after many of these vendors were hit hard financially due to the COVID pandemic, they’re proud to still be standing and see the booming business.

“We didn’t know what the future was gonna hold for our company, for friends in the wedding business,” Erasmo said.

“It was a pretty tough year. Now, it’s just very exciting.”

“We’re just eager to speak with everyone and be a part of their special day,” Jennifer said.

Anyone unable to attend who’d like to see more information can visit the organization’s website.

