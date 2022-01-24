Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket

Hill County, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Mount Calm is $2 million richer today after claiming the winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Spectacular.

The new millionaire bought the ticket at the Hwy 31 Shop & Stop, located at 1738 State Highway 31, in Mount Calm.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $2 million claimed in the game.

Cash Spectacular offers more than $235 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including break-even prizes.

