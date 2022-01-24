Advertisement

DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two Laredoans are arrested during two separate smuggling attempts as part of Operation Lone Star.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge pick up for a traffic violation.

After questioning, troopers determined that four passengers were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

DPS arrested Angel Peguero and the undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, troopers arrested another individual who had 12 felony warrants.

17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr. was arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, human smuggling and evading arrest.

