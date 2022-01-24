Eastern Hills Middle School gets a new New principal

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Nino Etienne was named the new principal of Eastern Hills Middle School.

He hopes his breadth of experience can serve as the foundation for a long-lasting relationship with the school.

Dr. Etienne is no stranger to the Killeen independent school district; he started his education here at Pershing Park Elementary School before going to several middle schools and then attending 10th grade at Harker Heights.

“First thing I told the staff here is that we’re going to be a family. I’m really big on bringing that family orientation, that family culture, positivity, all those things into every campus that I go to, ” said Dr. Nino Etienne, Principal of Eastern Hills

After beginning his educational career as a teacher in the district in 2007 at Willow Springs, he quickly moved into campus leadership as assistant principal of Killeen High in 2012.

Dr. Etienne left the Killeen independent school district for a short time but returned as the Gateway Middle and High Schools Principal in 2019.

As a product of the Killeen independent school district, Dr. Etienne says it’s imperative that his first order of business be to observe and keep open ears.

“I’m here for their kids, I’m here to help kids be successful, I’m here to help kids grow that passion and learn and grow that passion,” said Etienne.

Over the years, Etienne has motivated students to stay on track with their education and pushed them to reach their maximum potential.

Dr. Etienne, a member of the 2006 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball, says he hopes that his love for basketball brings him closer to his students.

“The kids ask why didn’t you go to the NBA? it just I worked hard, but it wasn’t good enough, however, I’m doing what I love,” said Etienne.

Dr. Etienne was recently featured in the fall edition of Texas Wesleyan University Magazine.

