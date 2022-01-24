Floating market celebrates Hispanic culture in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bustling market set up in Waco, Sunday, to help small business vendors and celebrate Hispanic culture.

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a floating mercado (Spanish for market) at it’s Waco headquarters.

Organizers say it was an opportunity for local vendors to sell their goods and foods.

The chamber says it uses booth fees from the market to fund economic improvement projects for the area.

But more than a market, they say it is an opportunity to showcase a classic part of Hispanic culture.

“Markets in Latin-American countries are found everywhere and that’s where you go on a Sunday to pick up goods for the week,” said Sot Karla Bautista, a spokesperson for the chamber. “So we really want to bring that culture here to Central Texas because we have a huge Hispanic American population and it’s something they’re familiar with,” she said.

The chamber says it plans to continue the market once a month and has plans to even create a permanent market structure on it’s property.

