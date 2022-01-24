Foggy start to Tuesday

Fog looks to be taking over a good portion of Central Texas by Tuesday morning. Visibility could easily be under a mile in spots, so you’ll want to plan a few extra driving minutes to any morning commute you may have tomorrow. Then we are tracking, not one but, two cold fronts still to come this week. The first of which looks to come through tomorrow, & the second late Thursday.

It’s chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s/low 40s. Tuesday’s morning fog will clear as a cold front slides through the area. We should see a clear sky and no fog by the noon hour tomorrow. Despite the weak front, highs Tuesday should be a nice, seasonable day with highs in the upper 50s/near 60 thanks to a little more sunshine after the morning fog clears out. Tomorrow we also have a wind that will be out of the northeast behind the front and it could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20mph possible.

A noticeable difference will come as colder, drier, arctic air settles in behind the front. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will be colder with temperatures around freezing to start the day. That looks likely again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And our daytime highs take a tumble too -- into the upper 40s/low 50s for Wednesday. We yo-yo back to near 60 for Thursday and drop again into the mid 50s behind our second front of the week that comes in late Thursday.

The second front will be moisture-starved with the dry air in place so rain chances are minimal as it comes through, only about a 20% late in the day Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s front won’t bring us a ton of cold air either so highs will warm back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday!

