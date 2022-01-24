Advertisement

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by intoxicated driver

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45.
Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a fatal crash near Tidwell Monday morning.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was escorting heavy load along a service road at the 8900 block of E. Sam Houston Pkwy.

Sgt. Gutierrez was blocking the exit ramp when a Lavillia Spry, 40, drove partly around when she struck him.

The driver fled the scene but was later stopped by an officer where she showed signs of intoxications.

Several charges are pending including Intoxication Manslaughter, Failure of stop and Render Aid, and Evading.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Please keep one of our HCSO Sergeant’s in your thoughts and prayers. A few hours ago he was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort when a motorist struck him. He’s been flown by Lifeflight in critical condition. The driver fled, but has now been detained.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated in a tweet, “ Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends.”

Gutierrez leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

