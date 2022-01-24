IronMan commits to long-term deal with City of Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Sports Commission and the City of Waco on Tuesday will hold a special ceremonial signing to mark a seven-year extension with Ironman to host an annual “IronMan Festival” in Waco.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at Waco Mayor Dillon Meek’s office.

Greater Waco Sports Commission Executive Director Mike Vogelaar and Waco City Manager Bradley Ford are expected to attend.

IronMan’s contract extension with Waco includes both a full and half IronMan race each fall.

City officials said the races bring thousands of participants to Waco, not only for the competition, but also for race preparation throughout the year.

The commission has hosted three premier IronMan events over the past four years.

