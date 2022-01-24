Advertisement

Jail Escapee Arrested Trying To Flee Texas At Southern Border

By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations officers working an outbound operation at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man who escaped from the Bee County Jail on January 15, 2022 and was attempting to flee the country on foot.

“This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.”

The man, identified as Steven Guajardo Servantes, 40, is a United States citizen with an original charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of the Austin Parole Board.

Officers turned Servantes over to the custody of United States Marshals for adjudication of the warrants.

