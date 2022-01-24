Keep an umbrella handy today, but don’t expect drought busting rainfall!

Rain chances in Central Texas have FINALLY come back up thanks to a small but potent storm system moving through the state. Although rain chances are decently high, near about 60%, rainfall totals will likely stay below a quarter-inch for nearly everyone with the exception of some cities and towns east of I-35. A few isolated showers are possible before 10 AM, but early morning rain should be fairly isolated mainly west of I-35. By 10 AM, more widely scattered to numerous showers will move in from the south. Rain hangs around for most of the remainder of the day but it shouldn’t be raining continuously all day long. If you live east of I-35, it may be raining more often this afternoon than not. Closer to the Brazos Valley, we’re expecting a quarter-to-half-inch of rainfall. The rest of Central Texas likely only sees around a tenth-inch. With widespread clouds, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s (with some upper 40s) to stay there nearly all day long. We could even see temperatures dip a few degrees into the low 50s when the rain starts. For cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 where rain chances are lower, it’s entirely possible for some late-day sunshine which could boost temperatures into the low 60s.

Today’s rain may not provide us with drought-busting rainfall, but it’ll still impact our weather tomorrow. Temperatures in the morning will dip into the low 40s and Monday’s rain should turn into widespread and potentially locally dense fog Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s morning fog will clear as a cold front slides through the area. Despite the weak front, highs Tuesday should be a touch warmer in the mid-50s but we’ll reverse direction after that. We’re expecting near freezing temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high of 51° should reach the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday. Another cold front sinks through Thursday into Friday bringing us a 20% chance of rain. Thursday’s front won’t bring us a ton of cold air so highs will warm back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday!

