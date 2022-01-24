Advertisement

Keep an umbrella handy today, but don’t expect drought busting rainfall!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain chances in Central Texas have FINALLY come back up thanks to a small but potent storm system moving through the state. Although rain chances are decently high, near about 60%, rainfall totals will likely stay below a quarter-inch for nearly everyone with the exception of some cities and towns east of I-35. A few isolated showers are possible before 10 AM, but early morning rain should be fairly isolated mainly west of I-35. By 10 AM, more widely scattered to numerous showers will move in from the south. Rain hangs around for most of the remainder of the day but it shouldn’t be raining continuously all day long. If you live east of I-35, it may be raining more often this afternoon than not. Closer to the Brazos Valley, we’re expecting a quarter-to-half-inch of rainfall. The rest of Central Texas likely only sees around a tenth-inch. With widespread clouds, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s (with some upper 40s) to stay there nearly all day long. We could even see temperatures dip a few degrees into the low 50s when the rain starts. For cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 where rain chances are lower, it’s entirely possible for some late-day sunshine which could boost temperatures into the low 60s.

Today’s rain may not provide us with drought-busting rainfall, but it’ll still impact our weather tomorrow. Temperatures in the morning will dip into the low 40s and Monday’s rain should turn into widespread and potentially locally dense fog Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s morning fog will clear as a cold front slides through the area. Despite the weak front, highs Tuesday should be a touch warmer in the mid-50s but we’ll reverse direction after that. We’re expecting near freezing temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high of 51° should reach the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday. Another cold front sinks through Thursday into Friday bringing us a 20% chance of rain. Thursday’s front won’t bring us a ton of cold air so highs will warm back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January...
Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against...
Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID
Jennifer Huitt
Waco woman no longer considered missing or in danger

Latest News

Sean's Monday Fastcast
FastCast
Not As Chilly Tonight As Our Next Disturbance Is Moving In!
Not As Chilly Tonight As Our Next Disturbance Is Closing In!
FastCast
A Nice Day Ahead Before Rainy, Chilly Weather Arrives Monday