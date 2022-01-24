Advertisement

Manhunt over: Suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable captured

A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway has been captured, officials confirmed to KHOU 11.

KHOU reports the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force captured the wanted fugitive while working Mexican authorities to arrest Oscar Rosales in a Mexican city across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

Authorities in Texas were offering a $60,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Rosales, 51, the man accused of shooting and killing Calloway, 47, on Sunday morning.

Authorities say Rosales exited his vehicle and fired multiple round at Galloway before driving off. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had been with his office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

