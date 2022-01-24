Advertisement

The Museum of the Southwest is featuring a new exhibition that spotlights the journey of America’s immigrants

“Out of Many, One”: Portraits of America’s immigrants is a collection of oil paintings and stories, President George W. Bush highlights from each inspiring journey of America’s immigrants.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - “Out of Many, One”: Portraits of America’s immigrants is a collection of oil paintings and stories, President George W. Bush highlights from each inspiring journey of America’s immigrants.

The exhibit creates an interactive experience with an app for all ages featuring George W. Bush talking about each person’s journey to the country.

There is also a wall that educates visitors about how the immigration and U.S. citizenship process works.

The executive director of the Museum of the Southwest says immigration comes from all across the world.

“I think the biggest thing is that they’re all so different. In our region, we always think immigration comes from the south and it doesn’t. It comes from all over the world and that’s really what this exhibition talks about. We have portraits of people from Egypt, and from Iraq, and Iran, and Canada, and Norway. It’s much bigger than what we think of regionally,” said Lori Wesley, executive director, Museum of the Southwest.

The Museum of the Southwest notes that as the United States continues to grapple with the complexities of immigration policy, “Out of Many, One” seeks to put people face-to-face with immigrants, so that they may hear their stories and better understand what America has given to them and them to America.

“It’s really about art beginning a conversation about something that can be very difficult, but now we have a starting place, right. We can all look at the same portrait, read the same story, and then really start a conversation about why immigration and immigrants are so important to America,” said Wesley.

Wesley said that seeing the sacrifices people made to come to America has been an eye-opening experience she will never forget.

“I think the biggest eye-opener for me and for my staff is how blessed we are to be Americans. It has been a very humbling experience. When you read some of these stories on how much they sacrificed to come to America and I worried about what shoes I’m going to wear. It’s just a very humbling, very much a realigning of priorities kind of an exhibition, so we’re thrilled to have it,” said Wesley.

The Museum of the Southwest plans to host a panel discussion to talk about what this exhibit means at the Bush Convention Center on February 8th.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM through 5 PM, and Sundays 2 PM through 5 PM.

Admission is 5 dollars for adults and 3 dollars for children.

Free admission is only on Sundays.

