Advertisement

Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas are offering a $60,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oscar Rosales, 51, the man accused of shooting and killing Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Charles Calloway, 47.

Authorities say Rosales exited his vehicle and fired multiple round at Galloway before driving off. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had been with his office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Anyone with information on Rosales’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January...
Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against...
Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at...
Texas Joins DC, 2 Other States Suing Google For Allegedly Invading Users’ Privacy
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box
Washington Avenue Bridge in Waco
Traffic alert: Washington Bridge in Waco closed for 8 weeks
arrest
Jail Escapee Arrested Trying To Flee Texas At Southern Border