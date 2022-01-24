Advertisement

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how...
Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the incident and referred all queries to police.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled weapon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January...
Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against...
Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID
Jennifer Huitt
Waco woman no longer considered missing or in danger

Latest News

Venmo app
Tax reporting changes coming for businesses that use third-party payment apps
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
The IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on January 24, which is a little bit...
Tax season begins January 24: What you need to know