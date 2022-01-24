Advertisement

Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced the arrests of six individuals for their roles in a riot at Copperas Cove High School during a basketball game.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on January 18, 2022, Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to the high school at 400 S. 25th Street to investigate reports of a fight.

The officers were directed to the gymnasium where a UIL Basketball game between Copperas Cove High School and Harker Heights High School had taken place.

Police said a fight involving athletes from both schools escalated into a nearby hallway where school and law enforcement officials intervened, causing a large crowd to move toward the altercation.

As a result of the investigation, police said, misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr., Aidan Ali Nageeullah, Christopher Jermaine Pullen Jr, Dequan Savales Seda, Devon Keon Seda, Jerry Lewis Thomas, and Roderick William Pollard.

Lavar Carter Jr., 19, of Killeen, was arrested on January 22, 2022 at 6:16 a.m. by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

Nageeullah, 17, of Copperas Cove resident, was arrested on January 22, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

Pullen Jr., 17, of Copperas Cove resident, was arrested on January 21, 2022 at 2:58 p.m. by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

Savales Seda, 19, of Copperas Cove, was arrested on January 21, 2022 at 3:53 p.m. by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

Seda, 18, of Copperas Cove, was arrested on January 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

Lewis Thomas, 17, of Harker Heights, was arrested on January 22, 2022 at 7:35 am by the Copperas Cove Police Department. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

A warrant for Roderick William Pollard, 17, of Killeen, is still outstanding.

Police said three juveniles were charged in connection with the incident. No information will be released on the juveniles, per department policy.

