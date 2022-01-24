Tax reporting changes coming for businesses that use third-party payment apps

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you use apps like Venmo, CashApp or PayPal for your small business, you should be aware of tax reporting changes that went into affect this year.

Third-party payment networks like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle are now required to report if you receive payments totaling $600 or more for goods and services. This is different than in the past, when the threshold was $20,000, and there had to be more than 200 transactions in a year.

Aaron MacPhie, a principal with Desroches Partners, said those apps will send you a tax form showing the income you received, and you are required to report any taxable income.

MacPhie said this does not affect you if you use Venmo to split a restaurant bill or pay your roommate for rent. However, he said this will affect you if you use those platforms for your small business, or sell items occasionally online for a profit. MacPhie recommends keeping good records of your own, so you know what’s taxable and what is not.

“Your own internal records and accounting will track that a lot more accurately,” MacPhie said. “That way you can when it comes to tax time and you get that 1099K, you can differentiate between this is taxable income, this is non-taxable.”

MacPhie said determining what’s taxable income and what’s not is mainly up to the processing company, so he recommends having a separate account for your business and to keep good records.

While this change doesn’t affect the tax return you file this year, it does count the income you’ve earned since Jan. 1, 2022.

