Advertisement

Tax reporting changes coming for businesses that use third-party payment apps

Venmo app
Venmo app(KVLY)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you use apps like Venmo, CashApp or PayPal for your small business, you should be aware of tax reporting changes that went into affect this year.

Third-party payment networks like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle are now required to report if you receive payments totaling $600 or more for goods and services. This is different than in the past, when the threshold was $20,000, and there had to be more than 200 transactions in a year.

Aaron MacPhie, a principal with Desroches Partners, said those apps will send you a tax form showing the income you received, and you are required to report any taxable income.

MacPhie said this does not affect you if you use Venmo to split a restaurant bill or pay your roommate for rent. However, he said this will affect you if you use those platforms for your small business, or sell items occasionally online for a profit. MacPhie recommends keeping good records of your own, so you know what’s taxable and what is not.

“Your own internal records and accounting will track that a lot more accurately,” MacPhie said. “That way you can when it comes to tax time and you get that 1099K, you can differentiate between this is taxable income, this is non-taxable.”

MacPhie said determining what’s taxable income and what’s not is mainly up to the processing company, so he recommends having a separate account for your business and to keep good records.

While this change doesn’t affect the tax return you file this year, it does count the income you’ve earned since Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January...
Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against...
Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID
Jennifer Huitt
Waco woman no longer considered missing or in danger

Latest News

The IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on January 24, which is a little bit...
Tax season begins January 24: What you need to know
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and...
Decrypting Crypto: Getting started with cryptocurrency
Student become the teacher
Student become the teacher
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case