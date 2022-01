WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Washington Avenue Bridge will close beginning Monday for eight weeks.

The closure is part of the sewer improvements to the west bank of the river.

Downtown Waco: Washington Ave Bridge will close beginning today (1/24) for about 8 wks as part of sewer improvements to the west bank of the river. One of the pedestrian walkways will remain open. Please plan ahead for your commute & drive safely. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/tzS7bfVYnV — City of Waco, Texas (@cityofwaco) January 24, 2022

One of the pedestrian walkways will remain open.

