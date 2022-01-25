Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at the age of 61.
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at Georgia zoo
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
Last week, Texas sites averaged 477 appointments per day.
Embry Health to open COVID-19 testing sites throughout Texas
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now