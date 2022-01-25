Advertisement

Chief: Baltimore firefighter in fiery home collapse in fair condition

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant rowhome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says an injured firefighter is conscious and alert, one day after the collapse of a vacant rowhome on fire that killed three other firefighters.

The four firefighters became trapped early Monday in the partial collapse of the vacant three-story home as they battled the flames.

One firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene and two others at a hospital.

But crews pulled away debris to free EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, and he was initially reported in critical condition and on life support Monday night at Maryland Shock Trauma.

Fire Chief Niles Ford said at midday Tuesday that McMaster’s condition was now upgraded to fair.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19,...
Coast Guard searching for 39 missing people off Florida
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
Crime scene tape
Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County
FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student...
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses