Cove parents learn how to assist teachers in student learning

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) -The parents of students in the Copperas Cove Independent School District were back in school themselves with the assignment of learning how they can better help their child succeed academically, behaviorally, and socially.

“There’s so much that a parent doesn’t know that can help that student, that child to be the best version of themselves,” said Jaime Ibarra, whose children attend House Creek Elementary.

The conference was sponsored by Title One through the Parent and Family Statewide Initiative.

The training for parents included strategies that can be used in different grade levels, including handling behavior problems with your child’s classwork or friends at school without compromising their self-esteem.

“Even if you get involved in his last year or at least you got you got involved, you got to see what you what your child goes through, where you can help them. But like I said, you have so many years to get involved,” said Ibarra.

Cyberbullying, internet safety, and preparations for COVID-19 were some of the many topics discussed at this year’s training.

“If you look at the whole conference, that’s what it’s all about it’s the parents’ involvement you give that child a sense of directions, “says Ibarra.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.