Embry Health to open COVID-19 testing sites throughout Texas

Embry Health will add more COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.

The company currently has five active testing sites open since February that have an 8,336 appointments from patients wanting to get tested in the past 30 days.

Current testing sites are in Arlington, Hillsboro, Nacogdoches, Houston and Orange.

The Texas sites to open in February include:

Salado United Methodist Church, Salado

First Methodist Church, Conroe

San Elceario Church, El Paso

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist, Fort Worth

Vino Nuevo, El Paso

Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, Hunt

Life Vine Church, Livingston

The Wesleyan, Georgetown

Crossroads Church, Seguin

First United Methodist Church, Glen Rose

Central Christian Church, Texarkana

Ovilla United Methodist Church, Red Oak

