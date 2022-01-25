Advertisement

FBI: West Texas man admitted to trading child pornography since 2014

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently booked in the Terry County jail.(Terry County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield man told Special Agents he had been storing and trading images and videos of child pornography since 2014, according to a criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the complaint filed January 20, 43-year-old Brian Brisendine admitted to FBI Agents to using Dropbox to store child pornography and trade with “various unknown individuals,” beginning in 2014, with images involving a child as young as four months old.

The images and videos in the account were linked to Brisendine’s computer, seized by law enforcement on January 19.

Brisendine admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, the complaint states.

A Preliminary Hearing and a Detention Hearing are set for January 26, at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock.

Brisendine is currently booked in the Terry County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County
Whinstone is a bitcoin mining facility located in Rockdale, about 40 miles west of College...
Decrypting Crypto: how bitcoin is mined
Weekly Grand
North Texas Resident Wins $1K Per Week For Next 20 Years
Temple Police Department
Temple Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in robbery