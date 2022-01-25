Fire at Waco apartment complex displaces multiple people

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the 9800 block of Chapel Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around midnight at the Flats on Chapel.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were coming through the roof.

At least 15 people are displaced from at least seven units, officials said.

No injuries to residents, but a few firefighters did sustain minor injuries and were treated at the scene, officials said.

The fire started started in the attic and not in any one unit, officials added.

The Red Cross will be assisting those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

