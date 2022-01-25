Advertisement

Marlin community mourning death of former mayor

Former Marlin Mayor John Keefer
Former Marlin Mayor John Keefer(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Former Marlin Mayor John Keefer, who served from May 2017 to May 2019, has died.

The City of Marlin made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“This has come as a complete and total shock to us all,” said current Mayor Carolyn Lofton.

“Please keep Mayor Keefer’s wife, daughter, and other family members in your prayers during this difficult time.”

OFFICIAL CITY OF MARLIN STATEMENT Today, we learned of the passing of former Mayor John Keefer. The Hon. John Keefer...

Posted by City of Marlin on Monday, January 24, 2022

