Advertisement

Homeless count in Bell County set for Thursday

Temple and Killeen have launched the 2022 count of the area’s homeless population.
Temple and Killeen have launched the 2022 count of the area’s homeless population.(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen and the City of Temple are taking part in the annual Point-In-Time Homeless Count Thursday, in person, after last years count was forced virtual because of pandemic concerns.

The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in the community. Cities nationwide are participating in similar counts and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“In order to be able to address homelessness you need to know where and approximately how many homeless are in your community,” Rashawn Smith, Bell Counties Point-In-Time Leader, said Monday.

Over the course of 24 hours, trained volunteers will survey people using a new mobile app.

“It also gives us some insight as to why or how individuals have become homeless, a lot of that data is collected in the questionnaire,” Smith said.

The data collected should be published in the spring in a report filed to the Texas Homeless Network.

Smith says this year’s count is especially important after the pandemic forced the 2021 count to be virtual, and only include people living in shelters.

“HUD has advised us that the count must go forth this year, of course with [pandemic] precautions,” Smith explained.

The 2020 PIT Count located more than twice the number of homeless people than were documented in the 2021 virtual count in Bell and Coryell Counties with totals of 331 people and 151 people respectively.

“We can’t go two years without acknowledging that homelessness is continuing to rise and be a problem,” Smith said to the 2022 count’s importance.

The short survey conducted Thursday will provide key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and what led the person to homelessness.

Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and the cities will use the results to improve their response to homelessness.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

Early morning fire at the Flats on Chapel displaces at least 15 people.
Fire at Waco apartment complex displaces multiple people
PARENTS ASSISTING BACK IN THE CLASSROOM
PARENTS ASSISTING BACK IN THE CLASSROOM
(Source: Copperas Cove ISD)
Cove parents learn how to assist teachers in student learning
Landlords at center of affordable housing issue
Landlords at center of affordable housing issue