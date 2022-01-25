Advertisement

Killeen PD respond to Auto-Pedestrian accident; victim dies from injuries

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has died following his injuries caused by an Auto-pedestrian accident.

Michael Bishop, 50, was found by Killeen police officers at 6:56 p.m. Jan. 13 at the area of Rancier Ave. and N. Twin Dr.

Bishop was found lying in a grassy area with major injuries and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple.

During the investigation, officers found that the victim was crossing E. Rancier Ave. from the southside of the roadway to the northside where he failed to yield right of way to a white GMC Terrain.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Rancier Ave when it struck Bishop who was in the outside lane and was struck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

Latest News

Jesse Mason
East Texas man sentenced to 5 years for online solicitation
Former Marlin Mayor John Keefer
Marlin community mourning death of former mayor
Temple and Killeen have launched the 2022 count of the area’s homeless population.
Homeless count in Bell County set for Thursday
Early morning fire at the Flats on Chapel displaces at least 15 people.
Fire at Waco apartment complex displaces multiple people