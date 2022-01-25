Killeen PD respond to Auto-Pedestrian accident; victim dies from injuries

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has died following his injuries caused by an Auto-pedestrian accident.

Michael Bishop, 50, was found by Killeen police officers at 6:56 p.m. Jan. 13 at the area of Rancier Ave. and N. Twin Dr.

Bishop was found lying in a grassy area with major injuries and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple.

During the investigation, officers found that the victim was crossing E. Rancier Ave. from the southside of the roadway to the northside where he failed to yield right of way to a white GMC Terrain.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Rancier Ave when it struck Bishop who was in the outside lane and was struck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

