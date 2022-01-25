Locally dense morning fog, but an otherwise okay day today!

A dense fog advisory is in effect for nearly the entirety of Central Texas (outside of San Saba County) through 10 AM. While fog is widespread, we’re only expecting to see occasional spots of dense fog here and there, especially in low lying areas and in more rural areas. You’ll probably need some extra time to get to where you need to go, but fog should start to slowly fade this morning as a weak cold front moves in. Today’s front really won’t do too much outside of dropping humidity. Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 30s and low 40s west of I-35 to the mid-to-upper 40s east of I-35. The morning fog dissipates around mid-morning as the drier air moves in. We’re expecting to see some lingering clouds this afternoon but cloud cover should gradually erode and sunshine should return. Despite the sunshine, highs today will only warm into the mid-to-upper 50s. Overnight temperatures should dip into the low-to-mid 30s by daybreak with the best chances of freezing temperatures coming for the northern half of our area. The morning chill should help to keep temperatures a bit cooler tomorrow morning so we’ll only see highs warm into the low-to-mid 50s.

Although we really don’t have any more appreciable rain chances for the next about week, there is a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday as a weak cold front moves in. Since Thursday’s cold front will swing through at night and without a ton of moisture in place, we’re capping rain chances near 20%-30%. Isolated showers, if they happen, shouldn’t bring us anymore than a tenth-inch of rain. Thursday night’s front won’t bring us a huge temperature change either. We are expecting highs Thursday in the mid-50s to stay generally in the mid-50s Friday, but we should drop close to freezing Saturday morning. North winds Friday should quickly turn around this weekend and highs will warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s! Our next best chance of rain comes in the middle of next week as a storm system potentially develops across Texas. With a storm system developing close to home, it may bring a higher chance of beneficial rain but until we’re able to fine-tune the specifics, we’re capping rain chances at 30% for now.

