Advertisement

North Texas Resident Wins $1K Per Week For Next 20 Years

Weekly Grand
Weekly Grand(Texas Lottery)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Watauga resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand. The claimant chose the weekly payment option and elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at Big Z, located at 6701 Rufe Snow Drive, in Watauga.

This was the fourth of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game.

Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

Whinstone is a bitcoin mining facility located in Rockdale, about 40 miles west of College...
Decrypting Crypto: how bitcoin is mined
Temple Police Department
Temple Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in robbery
HHSC offers paid health and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid...
Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for certain health care positions
Jesse Mason
East Texas man sentenced to 5 years for online solicitation