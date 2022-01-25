North Texas Resident Wins $1K Per Week For Next 20 Years

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Watauga resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand. The claimant chose the weekly payment option and elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at Big Z, located at 6701 Rufe Snow Drive, in Watauga.

This was the fourth of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game.

Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

