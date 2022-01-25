Advertisement

Reward for information on Elizabeth Barranza murder raised to $50ki

Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was killed in front of her home in 2018.
Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was killed in front of her home in 2018.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three years has passed since the murder of Elizabeth Barraza, 29, outside her home in Tomball, Texas

With no arrests made, the Houston Crime Stoppers along with the Barraza’s family have increased the reward for any anonymous information on this case to $50,000.

The Harris County Police Department has been actively working on the cases including it’s search for a Nissan Frontier.

“We just went to Miami to interview a person of interest to this case,” said Det. Wallace Wyatt, the detective on the case for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the press confernce, Barraza’s husband, mother and father spoke.

Barraza’s father Bob Nuelle stated that the reward increased after “145 people joined our cause and we raised $30,000.”

“That’s 50,000 reasons to do the right thing,” said Noelle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. There’s still up to a $20,000 reward and tip callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

IRONMAN commits to Waco for seven years
IRONMAN COMMITS TO WACO FOR SEVEN YEARS
Last week, Texas sites averaged 477 appointments per day.
Embry Health to open COVID-19 testing sites throughout Texas
Crime scene tape
Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: West Texas man admitted to trading child pornography since 2014