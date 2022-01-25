Reward for information on Elizabeth Barranza murder raised to $50ki

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three years has passed since the murder of Elizabeth Barraza, 29, outside her home in Tomball, Texas

With no arrests made, the Houston Crime Stoppers along with the Barraza’s family have increased the reward for any anonymous information on this case to $50,000.

The Harris County Police Department has been actively working on the cases including it’s search for a Nissan Frontier.

“We just went to Miami to interview a person of interest to this case,” said Det. Wallace Wyatt, the detective on the case for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the press confernce, Barraza’s husband, mother and father spoke.

Barraza’s father Bob Nuelle stated that the reward increased after “145 people joined our cause and we raised $30,000.”

“That’s 50,000 reasons to do the right thing,” said Noelle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. There’s still up to a $20,000 reward and tip callers can remain anonymous.

