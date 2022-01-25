Advertisement

Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

El Chapo arrest
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights