Stubborn clouds leave tonight & Wednesday

We clear the clouds out for tonight and temperatures should dip around freezing, into the low-to-mid 30s, by tomorrow morning. Winds are light but out of the northeast tonight and tomorrow behind a weak cold front that really just brought us some drier air. Tomorrow will be cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. At least we have the sunshine to enjoy! We are tracking another cold front to come for the end of the week that might bring us a chance for rain...

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry for us- sunshine is dominant Wednesday with clouds increasing throughout the day on Thursday. We do reintroduce a small chance of rain after midnight Thursday/ early on Friday as another weak cold front moves in. Thursday’s cold front move in overnight bringing a quick shower or two but without a ton of moisture in place, rain chances look pretty sparse this go around. Isolated showers, if they happen, shouldn’t bring us anymore than a tenth-inch of rain.

Highs remain the 50s for the rest of the week but we see a warming trend, back to seasonable, for the weekend with highs managing to make it into the 60s along with mostly sunny days. Nights will be cold though; we start the weekend with freezing temperatures Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning drops us into the mid 30s.

Our next best chance of rain comes in the middle of next week as a storm system potentially develops across Texas. With a storm system developing close to home, it may bring a higher chance of beneficial rain but until we’re able to fine-tune the specifics, we’re capping rain chances at 30% for now.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.