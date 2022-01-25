Advertisement

Temple Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in robbery

Temple Police Department
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery.

The aggravated robbery happened at 10:20 a.m. on January 24 at the 2700 block of Airport Road.

Police said the man entered a convenience store and displayed a weapon before stealing money and several store items.

No injuries were reported and the suspect ran away from the store, police said.

This case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

