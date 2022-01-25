Advertisement

Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for certain health care positions

HHSC offers paid health and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid training, and advancement opportunities.(Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering hiring bonuses for certain positions at state hospitals and supported living centers.

The commission is offering up to $5,000 for registered nurses (RN) and licensed vocational nurses (LVN) at SSLCs and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants (PNA) at state hospitals and direct support professionals (DSP) at SSLCs.

  • New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses.
  • Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500.
  • DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System. “Many people right now are looking for a new career or taking that next step in their current career. We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day.”

The positions are available at the following locations across Texas: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

HHSC offers paid health and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid training, and advancement opportunities.

