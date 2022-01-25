Advertisement

Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WEEK)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A gruesome scene was found Monday afternoon by a TxDOT worker in Guadalupe County.

The worker found the bodies at 3:46 p.m. Monday at the 8900 block of Highway 90 in an abandoned oil tanker truck.

At the scene, two identified males were found, according to authorities.

With help from the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Office and Schertz Fire Department, they were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies.

Press Release 1/25/2022

Posted by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: West Texas man admitted to trading child pornography since 2014
Whinstone is a bitcoin mining facility located in Rockdale, about 40 miles west of College...
Decrypting Crypto: how bitcoin is mined
Weekly Grand
North Texas Resident Wins $1K Per Week For Next 20 Years
Temple Police Department
Temple Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in robbery