Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
File Photo
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January...
Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77