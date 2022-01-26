Advertisement

Active COVID cases removed from state dashboard

DSHS COVID dashboard
DSHS COVID dashboard(DSHS)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An update to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard has changed the way COVID-19 cases are displayed. The most noticeable change being active cases removed from the data tools.

Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for DSHS said this decision was made for multiple reasons. The active cases were removed in part because they were estimates based on research from early in the pandemic on the proportion of people who required hospitalization and the length of time it took hospitalized and non-hospitalized people to resolve their symptoms.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the CDC recommended that people infected with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days. Now, the CDC says people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and if they’re asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, they can come out of quarantine if they wear a mask.

Van Duesen said with recent changes in the virus, and the timeline of recovery changes, that the resulting calculations aren’t accurate anymore. He adds that the state now knows that just because a person is no longer showing symptoms, doesn’t mean they are not still contagious.

Right now, the Waco McLennan County Public Health District is still reporting active cases on its dashboard, using a formula from the start of the pandemic.

“We use the 10 day estimate and that’s either based on if we know the date of the onset of symptoms or the date of the test its always a very rough estimate of cases,” Stephanie Alvey with the Waco McLennan County Public Health District explained.

She says epidemiologists there are also considering the best way to present the data, given the latest changes with the Omicron variant.

“Speaking with our epidemiologists, [removing active cases from the dashboard] is something we are considering as well. [Active cases] weren’t always the best representation of the disease burden in the community at that particular point in time,” Alvey said.

“There’s never been an active case true definition,” she added.

Van Duesen says the state also had difficulty assigning active cases to a specific year, which was another factor for removing the stat, along with the fact that there are no longer any state executive orders that rely on active or recovered cases.

Instead, he and Alvey say new cases reported over the previous seven days provide a more reliable indicator of the pandemic’s effects on communities and how the burden is changing.

“Case numbers go up and down so much every day that the seven day average is the best indicator to show a trend,” Alvey said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game
(credit: Texas Lottery)
Central Texas is home to someone who won $2-million on a scratch-off ticket
A vehicle was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco Saturday in hopes it would lead to answers...
Specialty dive team returns to Central Texas to help solve 2000 cold case
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

HHSC offers paid health and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid...
Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for certain health care positions
Salmonella is a leading culprit, with an estimated 1.35 million infections a year, resulting in...
A Texas salmonella outbreak highlights the unseen costs of food poisoning
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Website to order free COVID-19 tests is now live
Easton Muck has his nose swabbed at a COVID-19 testing site in Austin.
For Texas children, COVID-19 hospitalizations are outpacing vaccinations