Advertisement

Agents find immigrants hidden inside wooden crates

Agents find people hidden in crates
Agents find people hidden in crates(Border Patrol)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented individuals sealed inside wooden crates.

Last week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents helped the Texas Department of Public Safety with a traffic stop.

An expired inspection ticket was the initial reason for the stop.

During the interview process, the driver, a U.S. Citizen told officers he was transporting undocumented people inside the wooden crates he was hauling.

The driver was charged with human smuggling with the likelihood of death and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Manhunt over: Suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable captured
Marely Salas, a fifth grade student at Chilton Elementary, is being praised for helping her...
Central Texas girl praised for saving family as fire ravaged home

Latest News

Fighting the Good Fight
Central Texas principal co-edits book on African American leadership
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities
Certified Nursing Assistants are primarily responsible for helping patients with all their...
Temple College offers free certified nursing assistant courses
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston.
U.S. Rep. Crenshaw sends mail-in ballot applications to voters after Texas banned practice for election officials
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail