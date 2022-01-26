Advertisement

Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept

A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his left eye swollen shut, the result police said of officers having to tackle him to get him into custody(CBS DFW)
By Jason Allen, CBS DFW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenage brothers were likely asleep, police believe, when a man who had been dating their mother allegedly forced his way into their home and shot them both in the head.

North Richland Hills Police captured Jesse Williams Monday night, Jan. 24 after he left his home Fort Worth.

A booking photo of the 51-year-old showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his left eye swollen shut, the result police said of officers having to tackle him to get him into custody following a vehicle pursuit and another chase on foot.

Police were looking at the relationship between Williams, and the mother of Anthony and Isaiah Aponte, but were not able to say yet Tuesday if it was connected to the murders.

Williams is being held on capital murder charges with a bond set at $2 million.

Police said they believe he forced his way into the family’s home on Gibbons Drive about 5:00 a.m. Monday. Medical examiner records show both boys were shot in the head.

Anthony Aponte, 17, was killed almost instantly.

His 19-year-old brother Isaiah, was still alive when their mother got to the home and found them about 45 minutes later and called 911, but he died at a hospital.

Police said they initially had other suspects in mind but developed information that led them to Williams.

Other evidence they have gathered, including surveillance video from the area, points to Williams as the only person involved, a spokesman said.

