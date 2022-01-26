Advertisement

Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail


KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is jailed on a $306,500 bond.(Mugshot obtained by KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The armed fugitive who led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Killeen area before he was shot by an armed driver while trying to carjack that driver has been identified as Jamar McNair Jones.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Jones was released from the hospital and transported to the Bell County Jail. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged the man with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Jones was arraigned on all three charges, including an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury on a family member issued by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Jones’ bond for all charges is $306,500.

On January 18, 2022, a Central Texas driver shot Jones after the wanted fugitive attempted to carjack the driver.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told KWTX it all started when police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the suspect’s house that morning. At the time, Jones was wanted in connection to a string of robberies in the area and has an active warrant out of Dallas for aggravated robbery, Kimble said.

Jones entered a vehicle and fled the scene, leading authorities on a chase into Harker Heights, Nolanville and back into Killeen.

Police said Jones then wrecked the Nissan he was driving and then proceeded to the intersection of Rosewood and the Central Texas Expressway access road, where he attempted to carjack a driver at gunpoint.

The driver was also armed and shot the suspect several times in self defense, police said.

The 31-year-old Jones was airlifted to a hospital in Temple, Texas to receive medical treatment.

