Central Texas principal co-edits book on African American leadership

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School Principal Dr. Isaac Carrier has co-edited a book of personal experiences of African American school administrators and their commitment to social justice and equity.

In Carrier’s “Fighting the Good Fight: Narratives of the African American Principalship,” contributors share their triumphs and challenges and offer strategies for aspiring school leaders.

“The idea for this book really began about 10 years ago as I reflected on my experience on my path to the principalship,” Carrier said.

“That reflection was magnified when I completed my dissertation and found that of the participants in my research study, each had very similar stories regarding their ascent to the principalship and ultimately into the superintendency. My co-editor and I discussed how to best tell this story, and the idea of a collection of narratives evolved.”

Published by Word & Deed Publishing Inc., and co-edited by Dr. Aaron J. Griffen – a former principal and current Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for DSST Public Schools – the book features 35 chapters of reflections from practitioner-scholars who are providing transformational leadership amidst historical and systemic barriers in education.

“It is my hope that this book certainly becomes a part of the larger conversation of equity as it relates to opportunities for leaders of color in our profession,” Carrier said.

“I believe there is an opportunity for the book to influence theory and perhaps a theoretical framework will evolve for research purposes as well. Of course, we hope it inspires and motivates readers to stay in and increase our efforts in ‘fighting the good fight’ as our kids deserve that and more.”

Carrier has over 27 years of experience as a teacher, campus and central office administrator, and educational consultant. He joined Transformation Waco as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School in June 2020.

“The book is a terrific testament to why we must continue supporting more under-represented leaders of color,” Transformation Waco CEO Dr. Robin McDurham said.

“We are very fortunate to have the educational leadership and expertise that Dr. Carrier brings. He has devoted his career to ensuring that every child is provided equitable learning opportunities. And I’m pleased that his perspective, and those of his contemporaries, have a platform to be shared.”

Carrier and Griffen will discuss their book in a webinar marking the start of Black History Month on February 1. The session will be hosted by Pure Edge, Inc., a private foundation that provides professional development to enhance social-emotional learning in schools.

The first 100 webinar registrants will also receive a FREE copy of Fighting the Good Fight: Narratives of the African American Principalship.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.